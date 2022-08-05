Watch: Kili Paul lip-sync to Raj Kapoor's iconic song

The content creator shared a Reel on Instagram earlier this week where he lip-synced to veteran Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul known for his lip-sync videos to Bollywood songs, is back again with a classic melody. The content creator shared a Reel on Instagram earlier this week where he lip-synced to veteran Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor’s iconic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar. The song, originally sung by Mukesh, was composed by Shankar Jaikishan and written by Shailendra. In his recent Instagram Reel, Kili lip-synced to the popular song from the 1959 movie Anari along with his sister Neema Paul. The duo, dressed in their traditional Tanzanian attire, did it in perfect coordination.

He has shared the video on the social media platform along with the caption, “Old is gold.” Followers of the African content creator from India and other parts of the world also complimented him for his recent Reel.

One of the top comments on the Reel read, "So good." Another wrote, "Love u Kili.... Visit India, we are waiting for you." Commending Kili’s video, a person said, "How can you be so pure and comfortable with all the Bollywood music....so natural! Well done man!" Impressed by Kili’s latest lip-sync to an old Hindi song one viewer wrote, “More of the golden oldies please.”

Besides posting lip-sync videos, Kili and Neema also share videos where they dance to popular trends. In a previous video shared by Kili, the siblings were spotted dancing to the popular Tamil number Bullet Song. The original version stars Krithi Shetty and Ram Pothineni dancing to the peppy beats. However, Kili and Neema added their own touch to the song as they danced against the backdrop of their mud house in Tanzania. Both Neema and Kili’s perfectly coordinated dance moves left the viewers impressed.

