Khudiram Bose birth anniversary: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pay tribute

India's struggle for independence saw many great and valiant fighters sacrifice their lives for the cause. One such revolutionary was Khudiram Bose, who was born on 3 December, 1899, in West Bengal's Midnapore district.

This year marks the 132th birthday of Shaheed Khudiram Bose. On the occasion, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to the "patriotism and indomitable courage" that were showcased by Bose and stated that his sacrifice inspired the youth of the country to fight for independence.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid tribute to the young revolutionary who laid down his life for the nation's freedom when he was only 18 years of age.

Tributes to one of the youngest freedom fighters of Indian fight for independence Shri Khudiram Bose Ji on his birth anniversary. He made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at a young age of 18. pic.twitter.com/BU6oMrrmlx — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 3, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also praised the revolutionary's bravery, love for the nation and commitment to the freedom struggle, adding that the sacrifice made by Bose would "continue to inspire generations".

Humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter #KhudiramBose on his birth anniversary. His love for the motherland, his commitment to freedom struggle at the tender age, valour & sacrifice will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/gY8gxnsNwd — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 3, 2021

On the birth anniversary of Khudiram Bose, here is a look at some facts about his life:

Bose was just 15 years old when he began participating in revolutionary activities in Bengal through the Anushilan Samiti, which was led by Sri Aurbindo. The revolutionary also took part in protests against the British after the Partition of Bengal in 1905.

He left school in Class 9 and became a member of the Revolutionary Party.

Bose learnt to prepare and plant bombs and played a role in the blasts that took place in Bengal on 6 December, 1907.

In 1908, Bose and his friend, Praful Chandra Chaki were given the task of assassinating Kingsford, the then district magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

The duo attempted to target Kingsford in Muzaffarpur. Unfortunately, the attempt went wrong. Kingsford remained unharmed but his daughter and wife were killed.

The British arrested Bose later. While his lawyer argued that he was too young to make bombs, all attempts to acquit him failed.

During his trial, Bose remained stoic even after he was awarded the death sentence. He also stated that while his lawyer had alleged he was not old enough to make bombs, he could even teach the judge how to make them if he was given enough time.

Bose was executed by British officials at the age of 18 years on 11 August, 1908.

