Kerala University declares MA Malayalam and MSc Zoology second semester result; check www.keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University has announced the result of second semester of MA Malayalam and MSc Zoology. Students who took the exams can check their result on the official website of Kerala University at https://www.keralauniversity.ac.in/ .

The total marks are shown against the student code in the provisional list of successful candidates.

“Originals of the qualifying certificates shall be forwarded to the university for verification of eligibility conditions," said the notification.

Those who have not paid fees will not be issued mark list. Besides, the results of candidates who have not produced their eligibility certificates or qualifying certificates have been withheld.

If a candidate wants to get his answer sheet evaluated again, he will have to send an application to the Deputy Registrar along with the prescribed fees when announced by the university after the lockdown is lifted.

Kerala University is contemplating on conducting pending exams in the second week of May.

The proposal in this regard was made public after a meeting of the examination monitoring committee chaired by University Vice Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai.

However, the University will not release the exam schedule before May 3. It will wait till the public transport services resume and it gets state government’s nod to go ahead.

Exams were postponed by the University last month due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has 450 Covid-19 cases and the pandemic has claimed the lives of three people in the state.

