'Kerala turned unsafe for women in last 6 years': V Muraleedharan on Kochi model gangrape case

Kerala: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muralledharan on Saturday reacted to the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old model inside a moving car in Kerala’s Kochi. While speaking to the media, the Minister said that in the last six years, Kerala has turned “unsafe for women” and it is “shameful” for the state.

“Kerala in last six years has become unsafe for women. We’ve seen two women butchered recently. In Kochi, a woman was kidnapped and gang raped. It’s a shame on the state. It raises serious questions on safety and security of the women,” Mos MEA V Muraleedharan said.

The Kerala police earlier in the day arrested four people, including a woman, in connection with the case. Three men from Kodungallur, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, hailing from Kasaragod, in their vehicle on Thursday night, city police commissioner, C H Nagaraju said.

He said that the accused woman, who is a known person to the victim, hails from Rajasthan and also works as a model here. The police are currently investigating the background of the four accused and will soon produce them before court.

The police commissioner told the mediapersons that an element of trafficking is also involved in the incident. He said, “There is an element of trafficking in this. Section 370 involving anti-human trafficking has also been added in the FIR as a person has been moved from one place to another for this purpose.”

The police have registered a case under various provisions including sections for criminal conspiracy, rape, kidnapping among others. The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, a Rajasthani woman, and was introduced to the men, police had said on Friday night after taking the accused into custody.

The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at a bar and ‘gang-raped’ her on Thursday night, police said. “Medical evidence suggests that she was injured. After committing the crime, the men dropped the victim at Kakkanad,” a senior police official said.

The case came to light when the private hospital reported it to the police, where the victim was taken to by her roommate on Friday early morning.

