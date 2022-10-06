Kerala: Tourist bus carrying school children crashes into KSRTC bus in Palakkad, 9 killed, 38 injured
Nine people were killed and 38 injured after a tourist bus carrying school students and teachers crashed into a KSRTC bus and then fell into a swamp at Vadakkenchery in Kerala's Palakkad district on Wednesday night.
Kerala | 9 dead, 38 injured after a tourist bus crashed into KSRTC bus in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district. The tourist bus was carrying students & teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan in Ernakulam dist & was going to Ooty https://t.co/xIqHhROqff pic.twitter.com/XimJTDTPhA
“Nine people died while 38 were injured after a tourist bus crashed into Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in Vadakkenchery in Palakkad district,” confirmed Kerala minister MB Rajesh.
According to reports, the accident took place around 11:30 on Wednesday on National Highway 544.
The tourist bus was carrying students of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Senior Secondary School in Ernakulam and was headed to Ooty while the KSRTC superfast bus was on its way from Kottarakkara to Coimbatore.
Police said the injured were rushed to various nearby hospitals for treatment and the condition of several remains critical.
The deceased include five students, one teacher and three passengers from the KSRTC bus.
