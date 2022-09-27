Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another major blow to the Popular Front of India, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) moved the Kerala High Court seeking compensation to the tune of Rs 5.06 crores from the outfit for damages caused to its buses during the 23 September ‘hartal’ in the state.

This comes as more than 150 people allegedly linked with the Popular Front of India were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan India crackdown against the group often accused of being linked to radical Islam.

Earlier on 23 September, the High Court had initiated a contempt of court case as the organisation called for a ‘flash hartal’ without giving the 7-day notice, as required according to previous judgments of the High Court, Bar and Bench reported.

Four PFI activists were also arrested from Kerala’s Kottayam district and one from Kollam in Kerala for allegedly engaging in violent activities during the state-wide hartal called by the organisation on September 23. The strike had followed the nationwide raids on their offices and arrests of their leaders.

In its application, KSRTC has claimed that 58 of its buses were damaged and many of its scheduled trips had to be cancelled on the hartal day as its employees were apprehending violent attacks on them.

“The KSRTC is already struggling to stay afloat with the government’s support and now it has incurred huge losses owing to the damages caused by the protesters, It is pertinent to note that a substantial amount is required to repair the 58 buses which were damaged and when the loss of service of the above buses during the repair time is also calculated, the Corporation will again have to be at the mercy of the State government for financial assistance,” the application stated.

The case is scheduled to be heard on 29 September.

(With inputs from agencies)

