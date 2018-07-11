Kerala 'sex for silence' case: HC declines anticipatory bail to rape-accused priests; investigation team to continue probe

In the latest development, the anticipatory bail plea of three Catholic orthodox priests accused of sexually assaulting a woman from the same parish was rejected by the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

According to India Today reports, the court observed that it is necessary that the priests be questioned in police custody. Fathers Job Mathew, Abraham Vargheese and Jaise K George had been charged with sections for sexual abuse and threatening. In the bail plea, all three priests alleged that the case has been filed with a hidden agenda to malign the image of the Church. At the moment, all three priests remain absconding. It is also possible that the priests may surrender in court or in front of the investigation team.

The court observed that there is prima facie evidence against the priests and hence the investigation team should continue the probe, reported Times Now.

The priests under the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, were accused by a man of using his wife's secret confession to blackmail and sexually exploit her. The husband alleged that one of the priests had sexually abused the woman before her marriage and made advances even after she got married. When she revealed this to another priest, he allegedly also started abusing her and passed the information to three other priests.

With inputs from IANS