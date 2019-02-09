Kerala rape case: 'No move' to transfer nuns as long as they are needed for legal proceedings, says Jalandhar diocese

The Jalandhar diocese on Saturday cancelled the transfer order of the nuns from Kerala, who were protesting against Bishop Franco Mulakkal after he sexually assaulted another nun, as long as they are needed for the legal proceedings, CNN News18 reported.

The nuns, who are currently living with the survivor at a mission home under the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation, had received their transfer orders in March 2018.

News portal ANI reported that Bishop Agnelo, Apostolic administrator in charge of the congregation, wrote a letter to five nuns to inform them of the development. "There will be no move from the Diocese of Jalandhar to oust you from Kuravilangad Church, as long as you are needed for the court case," the letter read.

Agnelo also expressed his surprise and dismay at the letter that was previously written to the nuns, asking them to move out of the convent, CNN-News18 reported. He said that he will ask the General not to write any more letters to the nuns without his explicit permission.

The letter by the #Catholic Church Jalandhar Diocese Administrator revoking the transfer orders and summons issued to five #nuns, living with the nun who has raised allegations of sexual abuse against #Bishop Francko Mullackal. Welcome move, though late. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/YwcOYsjgyk — Sneha Koshy (@SnehaMKoshy) February 9, 2019

The development comes a day before the nuns were to initiate round two of their protests against Mulkakkal, NDTV reported.

In January, the nuns had written to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, appealing to him to allow them to stay together in the same convent in Kuruvilangad, after they received transfer orders from a senior. The rape survivor also wrote a separate letter to Vijayan, asking him to intervene in the situation. According to reports, the nuns claimed that they fear for their lives and are feeling threatened. They also said that Mulakkal is "very powerful" and "can sabotage" the case.

Mulakkal was arrested on 21 September, 2018 after being accused of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing a nun between 2014 and 2016. As the demands for his arrest grew, the Vatican temporarily relieved him of all pastoral responsibilities as the bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.