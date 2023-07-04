Kerala Rain Fury: Red alert issued, people asked to stay indoors

Incessant rains continue to lash in most parts of Kerala, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding “red” alert in Idukki and Kannur districts for Tuesday.

“Orange alert has been issued for 10 of the remaining 12 districts of Kerala. Control rooms have been set up in all the districts as the weather office has warned of heavy downpour during the day.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

As a precautionary measure, educational institutions across Kerala have declared holiday today.

Travel restrictions in Kerala

Fearing of landslides due to heavy rain, the district administration has urged people to avoid travelling unnecessarily through high range roads due to threat of landslides.

Several places in Kerala have been water-logged due to continuous rainfall. Two-wheeler riders have been advised to avoid national highways and people have been asked to stay indoors and only step out if necessary.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested people living in coastal areas of the state to follow instructions of the authorities and if required, temporarily relocate themselves from the danger zones.

Also, district-level and taluk-level emergency operation centres have been instructed to work around the clock.

Kerala rain forecast

“Light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to heavy very likely to continue over the region during next 5 days,” the weather office said.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rains in Kerala led to the death of a girl on Monday. The Class 6 student died after a tree fell on her in the school. After the incident, the Chief Minister has urged people to be vigilant and avoid venturing near rivers, travel to hilly areas and trips to the beach.

NDRF deployed in Kerala

Seven teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Thrissur districts for emergency use, the chief minister said.

He also informed that the State Emergency Operation Centre has been operationalised.

With inputs from agencies

