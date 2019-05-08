Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Declared Updates: Over 14,000 Class 12 students secure A+ grade; govt-aided schools perform best

Last date to apply for SAY examination is 15 May

Students who do not qualify the Kerala Plus Two exam will be allowed to appear for "Save A Year" or SAY exam, which will be conducted by the DHSE, Kerala. The applications for rechecking, photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation has to be submitted within 15 May.

The SAY improvement examination will be held from 15 June to 17 June.The practical exams will be conducted between 30 and 31 May.