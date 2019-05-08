Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 Declared: 84.33% students pass Class 12 exams; Wayanad best performing district, Pathanamthitta the worst

Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 Declared | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, declared the results of the Plus 2 or Class 12 exams today (8 May). This year, students registered an overall pass percentage of 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018.

In a complete 180 from the SSLC Class 10 performance, Pathanamthitta district registered the lowest pass percentage in the Kerala Plus Two board exams of 83.04 percent, while Wayanad fared the best.

Science students performed the best with 86 percent clearing the exam. In the arts stream, 83.44 percent students cleared the papers and in humanities, 79 percent. In the technical and commerce streams, 69 percent and 84.33 percent students passed the exams, respectively.

Last year, as many as 180 students secured a a perfect score of 100 percent. Students from Malappuram district got the highest number of A+ scorers.

Students can check their scores on the official website of DHSE Kerala dhsekerala.gov.in. But if this website is down or is slow, candidates can check their scores on other sites such as keralaresults.nic.in or results.itschool.gov.in.

Last year, the Kerala DHSE results were declared on 10 May, 2018.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

This year, DHSE Kerala had conducted the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from 6 to 27 March, 2019. Around 9 lakh students had appeared in the examinations. Last year, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates participated in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 88.75 percent. That year, as many as 180 students scored picture-perfect score of 100 percent. Malappuram district recorded the highest number of A+ scorers in Class 12 exams.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education i.e. DHSE, Kerala manages the Higher Secondary, Secondary and Vocational Higher Education in the state. DHSE, Kerala was setup in the year 1990 in line with the National Education Policy.

