Kerala SSLC Result 2019 declared: 98.11% clear DHSE Class 10 exam results; Pathanamthitta tops with overall pass percentage of 99.33

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 declared | The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared the Kerala SSLC 2019 (Class 10) results. The overall pass percentage for 2019 Class 10 board exams is 98.11 percent.

The district that scored the highest pass percentage is Pathanamthitta with 99.33 percent. Wayanad has scored the lowest pass percentage with 93.22 percent. A total of 37,334 students have scored the grade 'A+' in the 2019 SSLC exam. 599 government schools have secured 100 percent results, reports said.

Additionally, 1,703 schools overall have secured 100 percent result. Out of 37, 334 students in all, reportedly 25,650 girls passed while 11,684. Out of the students who appeared for the exam from Lakshadweep, 87.96 students have passed.

Candidates who appeared for the Kerala SSLC Class 10 exams can check their results on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in. In case the official website is slow, students can also visit educationkerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in to check their scores.

Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.

This year, around 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exams. The Kerala Class 10 board exams were conducted from 13 to 27 March.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the necessary details

Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference

