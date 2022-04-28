Kerala: Pakistani Hindu delegates to participate in Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan today

The five-day Mahasammelan will have sessions on different aspects of religion, cultural heritage and traditional values

Hindu delegates from Pakistan will participate in the ongoing Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan in Thiruvananthapuram today.

The five-day Mahasammelan got under way yesterday with the inaugural address by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, reports All India Radio.

Union Ministers V. Muraleedharan, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and other prominent personalities are expected to participate in the event, which will have sessions on different aspects of religion, cultural heritage and traditional values.

