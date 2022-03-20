India

Kerala: Over 200 injured as temporary audience gallery collapses during football match

The incident happened on Saturday night around 9 pm at Poongod Stadium Malappuram when the match was about to start

Screen grab showing the temporary audience stand collapse during a football match leaving two hundred injured with five seriously injured in Malappuram, Kerala. ANI

Malappuram, Kerala: Over two hundred people were injured after a temporary audience gallery suddenly collapsed before the start of a football match in the Malappuram district of Kerala on Saturday.

A temporary audience stand collapsed during a football match leaving two hundred injured with five seriously injured, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday night around 9 pm at Poongod Stadium Malappuram when the match was about to start. As per the visuals, the organisers and several others rushed to the spot after the incident. People were also seen running on the ground in panic. The injured have been hospitalised.

Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala are quite popular and thus the match had attracted spectators in thousands.

