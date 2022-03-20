Kerala: Over 200 injured as temporary audience gallery collapses during football match

The incident happened on Saturday night around 9 pm at Poongod Stadium Malappuram when the match was about to start

Malappuram, Kerala: Over two hundred people were injured after a temporary audience gallery suddenly collapsed before the start of a football match in the Malappuram district of Kerala on Saturday.

#WATCH Temporary gallery collapsed during a football match in Poongod at Malappuram yesterday; Police say around 200 people suffered injuries including five with serious injuries#Kerala pic.twitter.com/MPlTMPFqxV — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

A temporary audience stand collapsed during a football match leaving two hundred injured with five seriously injured, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday night around 9 pm at Poongod Stadium Malappuram when the match was about to start. As per the visuals, the organisers and several others rushed to the spot after the incident. People were also seen running on the ground in panic. The injured have been hospitalised.

Regional football tournaments in the northern district of Kerala are quite popular and thus the match had attracted spectators in thousands.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.