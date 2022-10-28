Kerala: NIA nabs top PFI leader in Palakkad

Pattambi (Kerala): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a top leader of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) at Pattambi in Kerala’s Palakkad district early on Friday morning.

CA Rauf, the state general secretary of the banned organization PFI, was nabbed at his home by the NIA. In September, the central government had banned the PFI and eight of its affiliates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Last month, the NIA had raided several PFI hideouts across the country. The NIA had also arrested several national and state-level leaders of the PFI for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities. A few days after raids on PFI offices and leaders’ houses in several states of the country, the central government had banned the Islamist organization.

Since then, Kerala PFI State General Secretary CA Rauf had gone missing. Unable to nab Rauf, the NIA had issued a look-out notice against him. Rauf had called for a strike in Kerala to protest against the NIA raids and arrests at PFI offices and leaders’ homes across the country.

The strike had caused widespread unrest in Kerala. The Kerala High Court had filed a suo motu case against those who had called for the strike. The police had arrested at least 1,500 people, including PFI workers, across Kerala for their alleged involvement in the riots during the strike.

Earlier, another PFI leader from the state, Abdul Sather, was arrested by the Kerala Police on charges of abetting unrest in connection with the strike. The strike called by PFI had led to unrest in various parts of Kerala The Kerala High Court had directed the lower courts not to grant bail to those arrested for rioting and vandalism if they do not pay the stipulated fine.

