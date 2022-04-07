Kerala: NCW chairperson meets DGP, discusses women's safety in state

Rekha Sharma spoke about issue of the increase in domestic violence cases resulting from the widespread alcoholism in the state as well as the growing number of cases of POCSO and sexual assault in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: During her visit to Kerala, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Wednesday met Director-General of Police (DGP) Anil Kant to discuss the issues related to women's safety in the state.

The chairperson enquired about the pending complaints regarding which the Commission is yet to receive a police report and raised concern over the delay in sending the action taken report, as well as the procedure whereby the police send reports first to the government, and then the government forwards it on which does not happen in any other state. She spoke about the issue of the increase in domestic violence cases resulting from the widespread alcoholism in the state as well as the growing number of cases of POCSO and sexual assault in Kerala.

She raised her concern about discrimination in tribal areas where Dalit women were not allowed to be cremated or buried and discussed the raising graph of malnutrition among these women.

Stressing upon the criminal cases against women in the state, she spoke about the case of Mophiya Parveen who committed suicide as a result of domestic abuse by her husband and in-laws. The matter has been charge-sheeted. The DGP was directed to provide all necessary cooperation and assistance to the deceased's father.

Additionally, the chairperson put forward another case of a mentally challenged girl who was raped in front of her paralyzed mother. She instructed the DGP to ensure that the victim and her mother received adequate shelter, rehabilitation, and assistance as necessary.

The chairperson also brought up the suicide case of an RTO employee, whose family alleges that mental harassment by her co-workers caused her death. Taking cognizance of the matter, the Commission has directed the DGP to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation and to apprise the Commission of the action taken within seven days.

Rekha Sharma was on an official visit to Kerala from April 5 to April 7 to inquire into various issues touching upon the safety of women in the state.

On April 6, she held a Mahila Jansunwai at the Police Training College Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram where she invited women to walk in with their complaints to the venue.

During the event, she addressed the grievances of 50 complainants and instructed police officials on the spot to take appropriate measures. Commissioner of Police, Trivandrum, ADGP (Law and Order), and other police officials were present in the Jan-sunwai. In addition, the Commission also examined 228 complaints, 12 NRI complaints and ten suo motu cases on which no action taken reports have been received.

