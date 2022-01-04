Kerala: Mother elephant, calf barge into police station; watch what happens next

In the video clip, the mother tusker and her calf can be seen peeking into the police station and knocking on the iron grill gate

A video clip shared by Kerala Police has created a buzz on social media. The video shows a mother elephant and her baby tusker paying an unusual visit to Parambikulam police station in Palakkad district.

In the video clip, the mother tusker and her calf can be seen peeking into the police station and knocking on the iron grill gate.

Kerala Police, who is known for its peppy social media presence, made the video more interesting by adding dialogues and music from popular Malayalam movies. However, the elephants damaged the entrance in a bid to enter the police station.

In the video, the dialogue of late actor Mani from the movie Kuberan can be heard. Then, a tune from the movie Manichithrathazhu plays in the background. Another dialogue, asking the name of the tusker can also be heard.

The funny video was posted on Sunday, 2 January and has gathered more than 3,000 views.

Twitter users also reacted to the hilarious video and flooded the comment section with emoticons.

A user said, "The poor thing must have come to complain."

Another user said that the tuskers might have arrived with a case at the police station.

Last month, Kerala Police shared a Minnal Murali spoof that also went viral on social media.

Kerala state has a major population of elephants and these tuskers quite often barge agricultural fields and destroy crops. The elephants enter fields in search of food due to human encroachments on elephant corridors. Farmers have constructed barricades and fences to stop the elephants.

Recently, a man was attacked by an elephant attacked in Assam. The clip went viral on social media and it showed the man being dragged by the tusker across an agricultural field.

What are your thoughts about the elephant barging into police station video?

