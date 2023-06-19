Kerala man held for creating ruckus onboard Air India plane

A 51-year old man from Kerala was arrested for creating ruckus onboard an Air India flight from Abu Dhabi, police said on Monday.

Jizan Jacob was held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight landed at the international airport in Kochi this morning.

He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew, a police official said.

“The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue,” the officer told PTI.

Jacob’s arrest was recorded under Section 118 (A) of the Kerala Police Act and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added.

Section 118 (A) of KP Act reads that punishment for making, expressing, publishing or disseminating any matter which is threatening, abusive, humiliating or defamatory.

(With inputs from PTI)

