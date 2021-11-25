The second prize winner will receive a sum of Rs 10 lakh while the third prize winner will win Rs 1 lakh.

The results for the Karunya Plus KN-396 lottery will be declared at 3 pm today, 25 November, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. While live results for the draw will be available at 3 pm the results will also be announced on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at 4 pm.

The Kerala lottery results can be checked at the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-396 lottery will get an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will receive a sum of Rs 10 lakh while the third prize winner will win Rs 1 lakh. There will be prizes fourth and fifth position as well, with the winners receiving an amount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

The draw for Karunya Plus KN-396 lottery will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala under the supervision of two independent judges.

The results of the Karunya Plus KN-396 lottery will also be put out in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning ticket holders are supposed to thoroughly check and verify their lottery number with the results declared in the gazette.

Once the result is checked, the winning ticket holders will have to present their winning lottery ticket along with their proof of identification at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram. The document verification process should be done within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, the prize money of Karunya Plus KN-396 lottery cannot be claimed.

Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the lottery can claim their prize money from any lottery shop present in Kerala and do not have to go through to the lottery office to submit their identity proof.

However, those who win an amount that is more than Rs 5,000 will have to go through the verification process at the lottery office.

The Kerala State Lottery Department was founded in 1967 by the Kerala government where seven weekly lotteries are conducted by the department. Bumper lotteries such as Christmas Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Summer Bumper, Vishnu Bumper, Pooja Bumper and Thiruvonam Bumper are also organized by the state lottery department.

