Kerala Lottery 2023: Nirmal NR 311 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Nirmal NR 311 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 13 January. The NR 311 ticket holders can check their winning numbers on the official page of the Kerala Lottery Department once it is declared. The detailed NR 311 draw results will be published on the lottery department’s web portal from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 311 draw will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second and third-prize winners of the NR 311 lottery draw will take home Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. One lucky winner will also get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

In order to make it simple and easy for Nirmal ticket holders, the NR 311 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The NR 311 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check the Nirmal NR 311 results:

Go to the official page

Search for the Nirmal NR 311 lottery draw results link and click on it.

The Nirmal NR 311 results will appear on the screen.

Cross-check the Nirmal winning numbers with the ticket number.

Nirmal NR 311 ticket holders should keep in mind that a 30 per cent Kerala lottery tax deduction and a 10 per cent agent lottery commission will be applied to the winning prize amount.

Once the lottery draw results are announced, the Nirmal NR 311 lottery winners are advised to match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. The NR 311 winning tickets should be submitted to the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. All NR 311 lottery winners must assure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and are in a good condition.

Those winning more than Rs 5,000 must verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. People who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

