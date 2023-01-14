Kerala Lottery 2023: Karunya KR 584 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the Karunya KR 584 lottery draw results at 3 pm today, 14 January. Once the KR 584 lottery results are announced, ticket holders can check their winning numbers on the official site of the Kerala Lottery Department. From 4 pm onwards, the detailed KR 584 draw results will be published on the lottery department’s web portal. The first-prize winner of the Karunya KR 584 draw will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second and third-prize winners of the KR 584 lottery draw will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be handed over to some lucky winners. The KR 584 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check the Karunya KR 584 results:

Visit the official page of the Kerala Lottery Department

Look for the Karunya KR 584 lottery draw results link and click on it.

The KR 584 lottery results will appear on the screen.

Ticket holders must check the winning numbers with their ticket numbers.

The KR 584 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it convenient for Karunya ticket holders. It is to be noted that a 30 per cent state lottery tax deduction and a 10 per cent agent lottery commission will be applied to the winning prize amount.

After the release of the Karunya KR 584 lottery draw results, the lottery winners are advised to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that the Karunya KR 584 winning tickets must be submitted to the state lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. KR 584 ticket holders should keep in mind that their lottery tickets must be in a good condition.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 must verify themselves at the lottery department’s office. People who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it easily from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.