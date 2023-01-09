The Win-Win W-701 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 9 January at 3 pm. Once the W 701 result announcement is done, participants can check their lottery ticket numbers on the official website of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the Win Win ticket holders, the W-701 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the Win-Win W-701 lottery will be declared on the web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Win-Win W-701 lottery first prize will take home a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the Win-Win lottery draw will receive Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The Win-Win W-701 lottery draw will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Win-Win lottery ticket holders need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent, along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent, will be applied on the winning W-701 prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Win-Win W-701 results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Then click on the W-701 lottery draw results link that is present on the homepage.

Step 3: Go to the link for Win-Win W-701 results. The Win-Win results will then appear on the screen.

Win-Win W-701 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the W 701 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Win Win winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are in a good condition.

While submitting the Win-Win W-701 lottery ticket at the office, valid identity proof such as voter id or Aadhaar card should also be submitted. The verification process should be completed within a span of one month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for W 701 cannot be claimed.

Those who get a Win Win lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify their identity at the state’s lottery department’s office. Others who receive W 701 prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their lottery money from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

