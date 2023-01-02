Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W-700 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Win-Win W-700 lottery today, 2 January 2023. The lottery results will be declared at 3 pm on the official web portal of the State Lottery Department. The Win-Win W-700 lottery draw will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders are requested to check the detailed lottery results of the W-700 from 4 pm onwards on the main page. The W 700 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The first prize winner of the Win-Win W-700 lottery will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and the third prize winners of W 700 will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. One lucky winner will be getting a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Win-Win ticket holders should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied to the W-700 prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Win-Win W-700 lottery results?

Go to the lottery department’s homepage.

Go to the Win-Win W-700 lottery draw results link on the main page.

The Win-Win W-700 result will then appear on the screen.

Soon after the results are released, W 700 ticket holders should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official website. Those winning the Win Win prize amount should submit their W 700 tickets in good condition at the State lottery office within one month of the result declaration. They will not be able to claim the prize if they are not able to verify themselves.

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify themselves at the Kerala Lottery Office to win the lottery prize amount. Those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their Win Win prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

