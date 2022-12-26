Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W-699 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win-Win W-699 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 26 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the W 699 result announcement has been made, participants will be required to check their ticket numbers on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the Win-Win ticket holders, the W-699 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed results of the W-699 lottery will be announced on the web portal from 4 pm onwards.

The winner of the Win-Win W-699 lottery will get a prize amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize holder of the Win-Win lottery draw will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize holder is entitled to get Rs 1 lakh.

The Win-Win W-699 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. The W 699 lottery ticket holders should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be charged on the Win-Win prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Win-Win W-699 results?

Visit Kerala lottery department’s official web portal.

Go to the W-699 lottery draw results link that will be there on the homepage.

Then, click on the link for Win-Win W-699 results. The Win-Win lottery results will then appear on the screen.

Win-Win W-699 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the W 699 winning tickets should be submitted at the Lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Win-Win winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are not damaged.

While submitting the W 699 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof along with voter id or Aadhaar Card should be submitted. The verification process has to be completed within a span of 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize money for W 699 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a Win-Win prize amount of more than Rs 5,000, are required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who get a Win-Win lottery prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their W 699 prize money from a lottery shop in the state.

