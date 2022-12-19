Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W-698 lottery results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Win-Win W-698 lottery today, 19 December 2022. The Win-Win results will be announced at 3 pm on the official website. Ticket holders will be able to access the detailed lottery results of the W-698 from 4 pm onwards. The Win-Win W-698 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner of the Win-Win W-698 lottery draw will take home Rs 75 lakh. The second and third-prize winners of the W-698 lottery will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. One lucky winner is also entitled to get a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The Win-Win W-698 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The W-698 lottery winners are advised to verify their numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once the numbers match the lottery results, ticket holders will have to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the result declaration. Win-Win ticket holders should keep in mind that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied to the lottery prize money.

Here’s how to check the Win-Win W-698 lottery results:

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Go to the Win-Win W-698 lottery draw results link on the official web page and then click on it.

The W-698 result will be displayed on the screen.

Win-Win ticket holders who win a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 must verify their identity at the Kerala Lottery Office to claim the prize amount. Those who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim the cash prize from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

Keep checking the official site of the Kerala Lottery Department for all the latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.