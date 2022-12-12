Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W-697 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win-Win W-697 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 12 December 2022 at 3 pm. Once the W 697 lottery result announcement has been made, ticket holders need to check the W 697 results on the official web portal of Kerala lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the W 697 results should also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed W 697 results should be released on the lottery department’s web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Win-Win W-697 lottery’s first prize will receive a sum of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the W 697 lottery draw will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will be receiving Rs 1 lakh.

The Win-Win W-697 lottery draw will happen at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. W-697 ticket holders should be aware that a 30 per cent Kerala lottery tax deduction along with a 10 per cent agent lottery commission will be applicable on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Win-Win W-697 results?

Visit the official web portal at.

Go to the Win-Win W-697 lottery draw results link available on the webpage.

Then, click on the link for W 697 results. The Win-Win W-697 results will then be displayed on the screen.

Win-Win W-697 lottery winners need to match their winning Win Win lottery tickets with the result released in the State Government Gazette. After that, the W 697 winning tickets should be submitted at the State Department’s lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All the Win-Win lottery winners should assure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and in a good condition.

While submitting the W 697 lottery ticket at the office, a valid ID proof including a voter id or Aadhaar Card, should be submitted. The verification process is required to be completed within a span of 30 days from result declaration, or else the prize money for W 697 cannot be claimed.

Those who win W 697 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who receive a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their W 697 prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

