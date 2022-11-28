Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W-695 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win-Win W-695 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 28 November 2022 at 3 pm. Once the W 695 lottery result announcement has been made, ticket holders should check the W 695 results on the official web portal of Kerala lottery department. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the W 695 results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed W 695 results will be released on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The winner of the Win-Win W-695 lottery’s first prize will take home a sum of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the lottery draw will receive Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The Win-Win W-695 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Lottery ticket holders must be aware that a 30 per cent Kerala lottery tax deduction and a 10 per cent agent lottery commission will be applied on the winning prize amount.

What are the steps to check the Win-Win W-695 results?

Go to the official web portal

Look for the Win-Win W-695 lottery draw results link available on the homepage.

Then, go to the link for W 695 results. The Win-Win W-695 results will appear on the screen.

Win-Win W-695 lottery winners should match their winning lottery tickets with the result published in the State Government Gazette. After that, the W 695 winning tickets are to be submitted at the State Department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram. All Win-Win winners should make sure that their lottery tickets are not damaged and in a good condition.

While submitting the W 695 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof including a voter id or Aadhaar Card, needs to be submitted. The verification process should be completed within a span of a month from the result declaration, or else the prize money for W 695 cannot be claimed.

Those who win W 695 lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 should verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Others who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their W 695 prize money from any authorised lottery shop.

