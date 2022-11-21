The Lottery Department in Kerala will put out the result of the Win-Win W 694 lottery today, 21 November 2022. The W-694 lottery draw results will be released on the department’s official web page at 3 pm.

The W 694 lottery draw will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction. Ticket holders should note that the detailed lottery results of the Win-Win W 694 draw will be released from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the W 694 lottery draw will receive Rs 75 lakh.

The second and the third Win Win draw prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also there for some winners.

The Win-Win W 694 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the W 694 prize amount. After winning the prize, the winner is required to submit the winning ticket within 30 days otherwise it will not be accepted. While claiming the prize money, the winners will have to submit the W 694 winning ticket in a good condition, along with the necessary documents, to the authorities.

Here’s how to check Win-Win W 694 lottery results

Step 1: Open keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click for the Win-Win W 694 draw results link on the homepage.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link the W 694 lottery results will appear on the screen.

Ticket holders of the W 694 lottery draw are advised to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or from the official web portal.

Those who are entitled to get a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to go through a process of verification. Others, who get a prize money of less than Rs 5,000, can claim it from an authorised lottery outlet in the state.

