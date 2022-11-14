The Lottery Department in Kerala will be announcing the result of the Win-Win W 693 lottery today, 14 November 2022. The lottery draw results will be declared on the department’s official web page at 3 pm. The W 693 lottery draw will be held in Thiruvananthapuram at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction.

Ticket holders should note that the detailed lottery results of the Win-Win W 693 will be released from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the W 693 lottery draw will be receiving an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will be taking home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also there.

The Win-Win W 693 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. A lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable to the prize amount. After winning the prize, the winner should submit the winning ticket within one month otherwise the winning ticket will be rejected. While claiming the prize money, the winners should submit the winning ticket in good condition along with all necessary documents to the authorities.

Here’s how to check Win-Win W 693 lottery results

Step 1: Go online and visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click for the Win-Win W 693 draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link the W 693 lottery results will appear on the screen.

Ticket holders of the W 693 lottery are advised to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or from the official web portal.

Those winning a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to go through a verification process. Others who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

