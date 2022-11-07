Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W 692 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Win-Win W 692 lottery today, 7 November at 3 pm. The lottery draw results will be announced on the Kerala lottery department’s official web portal. The detailed lottery results of the W 692 draw will be released from 4 PM onwards. The Win-Win W 692 lottery draw will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. In order to make it easy for the lottery ticket holders, the Win-Win W 692 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the W 692 lottery draw will be receiving an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Lottery draw participants must be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be applied on the lottery prize amount.

How to check the Win-Win W 692 lottery results?

Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Search for the Win-Win W 692 draw results link on the main page.

Click on the link of the W 692 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Win-Win W 692 lottery prize?

The Win-Win W 692 prize winners will be required to match their winning lottery ticket numbers with the results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the official web portal. To claim the prize, the winners will have to submit their W 692 tickets at the state lottery office within a month of result declaration.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. People who win prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning W 692 lottery ticket holders should ensure that their lottery draw tickets are in a good condition. If by chance, the Win-Win W 692 tickets are found to be damaged, then the lottery prize money will not be given to the winners. When they visit the Kerala lottery department’s office, the W 692 winners are required to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification of their identity.

