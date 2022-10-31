Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W 691 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win-Win W 691 lottery draw results will be announced by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 31 October at 3 pm on the official web portal. Once declared, W 691 ticket holders should check the lottery results on the official web portal of the Kerala lottery department. In order to make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the W 691 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed Win Win results will also be available on the official web portal from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the Win-Win W 691 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner of the Win-Win lottery draw will be getting a prize money of Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will be receiving a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

The Win-Win W 691 lottery draw will be organised at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. The W 691 ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent along with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent will be charged on the prize money.

What are the steps to check the W 691 results?

Login to the web portal of the lottery department.

Look for the Win-Win W 691 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Then, click on the lottery link for W 691 results. The Win-Win W 691 results will appear on the screen.

Win-Win W 691 lottery winners should match their winning tickets with the lottery draw result published in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the W 691 winning tickets are required to be submitted at the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All W-691 winners need to make sure that the Win-Win lottery tickets are damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the W 691 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id, should also be presented. The verification process is to be completed within 30 days from the date of result declaration, or else the lottery prize money for W 691 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 will be required to verify their identity at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand, the Win Win draw participants who get a lottery prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery shop.

