The Win-Win W 689 lottery draw results will be declared by the Kerala Lottery Department today, 17 October, at 3 pm. Once the result announcement has been made, W-689 ticket holders must check the lottery draw results on the official web portal of the state lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

To make it convenient for the lottery ticket holders, the W 689 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The detailed W 689 results will be available on the website from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the Win-Win W 689 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 75 lakh.

The Win Win second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner of the lottery will get Rs 1 lakh. The Win-Win W 689 lottery draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. Ticket holders should be aware that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be charged on the lottery prize amount.

Simple steps to check the Win-Win W 689 results:

Step 1: Visit the lottery department’s website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Look for the Win-Win W 689 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Then, click on the link for W 689 results. The Win-Win W 689 results will appear on the screen.

Win-Win W 689 lottery winners are required to match their winning tickets with the lottery result released in the State Government Gazette. Following that, the W 689 winning tickets should be submitted at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. All W-689 winners should make sure that the Win-Win lottery tickets are damage-free and in a good condition.

While submitting the W-689 lottery ticket at the office, a valid identity proof, like Aadhaar Card or voter id needs to be produced. The verification process is to be completed within 30 days from the result declaration, or else the prize amount for W-689 cannot be claimed.

Those who win a lottery prize money of more than Rs 5,000 should verify their identity at the Kerala lottery office. Those who receive a lottery prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery shop.

