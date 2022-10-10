The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the live results of Win-Win W 688 today, 10 October. The live results of the W 688 draw will be released at 3 PM on its web portal, along with the release of the winning lottery numbers. The draw for W 688 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The comprehensive breakdown of the results is available on the Kerala State Lottery’s official website starting from 4 PM onwards. The results for W 688 will also be released offline in the Kerala Government Gazette to make it easy for lottery ticket holders.

What are the steps to check Win-Win W 688 results?

Step 1: Go to the official Kerala Lottery website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Go to the link for Win-Win W 688 Result.

Step 3: A pdf of the W 688 winners will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the list for your ticket number.

The lucky Win-Win W 688 first-prize winner will receive Rs 75 lakh, and the second-place winner will be given Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winner will get a reward of Rs 1 lakh. However, it should be noted that a lottery tax of 30 percent of the winning sum will be deducted, and the agent will be receiving a 10 percent commission.

What are the steps to claim Win-Win W 688 prize money?

The winners should present their ticket along with a valid form of identification, like an Aadhaar card or voter card, at the Kerala government lottery office in order to collect their winning prize amount.

To receive the W-688 prize money, a winner must submit their winning ticket within one month following the announcement of the Win-Win W 688 results. Winners need to note that the winning tickets must be undamaged. The prize money cannot be claimed by the winner if it is found that the lottery tickets are damaged.

Without completing the verification process, the W 688 winners are not eligible to receive the cash rewards. In order to claim their prize money, lottery winners in the W 688 draw who earn an amount of more than Rs 5000 should go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5000 can easily collect their prize money from any Kerala lottery shop in the state.

