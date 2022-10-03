The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Win Win W 687 lottery today, 3 October at 3 pm. The W 687 lottery results will be released on the state department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed official results of the Win Win lottery draw will be released from 4 PM onwards. The Win Win W 687 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of experienced judges.

In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Win Win W 687 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The W 687 first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh. The second and the third Win Win lottery prize winners will receive a sum of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Participants need to be aware that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the lottery prize money.

What are the steps to check the Win Win W 687 lottery results?

Step 1: Go to the official page of the state’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search for the Win Win W 687 lottery draw results link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the result link of the W 687 lottery results.

What is the procedure to claim the Win Win W 687 prize?

The Win Win W 687 lottery prize winners should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette or on the lottery department’s official website. To claim the prize, the winners will be required to submit their W 687 tickets at the state lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of results.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 and above are required to complete a verification process at the lottery office. While people who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim the amount from any authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Winning ticket holders should make sure that their Win Win W 687 lottery tickets are in good condition and are not damaged. If by any chance, the lottery tickets are found to be damaged, then the prize amount cannot be claimed by the winners. While visiting the Kerala lottery department’s office, the winners will have to carry a valid identity proof and passport-sized photographs for the verification process.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.