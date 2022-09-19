The verification process needs to be completed within a duration of 30 days from the date of result announcement of the Win Win W 685 result

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the Win Win W 685 draw result today, 19 September. Once the results are declared, the lottery draw participants may visit the official website of the Kerala lottery department. The live result of the W 685 lottery draw will be announced at 3 PM, while the detailed result of the same will be out on the site from 4 PM onwards. The W 685 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery draw for the Win Win W 685 will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

The first prize winner of the W 685 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize lottery winners will get an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Here are the steps to check the Win Win W 685 lottery results:

Go to the official web portal of Kerala’s lottery department.

Search and click on the Win Win W 685 lottery results link that will get active on the homepage soon after its declaration.

Within a few seconds, the Win Win W 685 lottery draw results will be displayed on the laptop/computer/phone screen.

All the Win Win W 685 ticket holders should compare their ticket numbers with the numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette or the Kerala department’s official website. Following that, the winners will have to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office.

A valid ID proof is also required to be present at the lottery office along with the Kerala lottery ticket, so as to verify the identity of the winner. The verification process needs to be completed within a duration of 30 days from the date of result announcement of the Win Win W 685 result.

Those who win a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office. Ticket holders who have got an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Win Win Win 685 draw can easily claim their prize amount from an authorised lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.