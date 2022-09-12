The Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the Win Win W 684 draw result today, 12 September. The W 684 lottery results will be released on the state department’s official web portal at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 PM

The W 684 lottery results will be released on the state department's official web portal at 3 PM. The official result of the Win Win W 684 lottery will also be announced from 4 PM onwards on the official website. The first prize winner will be receiving an amount of Rs 75 lakh, while the second and the third prize winners will be getting a prize amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The Win Win W 684 lottery draw will be held near Bakery Junction at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

To make it easy for lottery ticket holders, the Win Win W 684 results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette too. Lottery participants should know that an agent lottery commission of 10 percent and a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent is applicable to the prize money.

Steps to check the Win Win W 684 lottery results:

Go to the lottery department’s official web portal.

Go to the Win Win W 684 lottery draw results link (once the results are announced).

Then click on the Win Win W 684 lottery draw result link.

The complete lottery result for W 684 will be displayed on the screen.

Here’s how to claim the Win Win W 684 prize:

Once the W 684 lottery results are declared, the prize winners will have to match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Only the winning ticket holders should submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize. This needs to be done within a period of 30 days of the result declaration.

Ticket holders who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 should go through a verification process at the lottery office in Kerala. Those winning a prize of less than Rs 5,000 need to claim the amount from any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

