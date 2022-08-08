People who get a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 in the Win-Win draw will be required to verify themselves at the department’s lottery office. Those who get an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the W-680 draw can easily claim their prize amount at a local lottery outlet in the state

The Lottery Department of Kerala will today, 8 August, declare the result of the Win-Win W-680 lottery draw. Those who have bought a ticket can check the lottery draw results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. In order to make it easy for the lottery participants, the W-680 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of the Win-Win W-680 lottery will be announced at 3 pm, while its official results will be announced on the official site from 4 pm onwards. The first prize winner of the W-680 lottery draw will get a prize amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in the W-680 draw respectively. The lottery draw for the W 680 will be taking place at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

What is the process to check the Win-Win W-680 lottery results:

Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Search and click on the Win-Win W-680 lottery results link present on the homepage.

After you click on the link, the W 680 lottery draw results will show up on your screen.

After the Win-Win W-680 lottery results are declared, the lottery draw participants will have to check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official website of the State’s lottery department. The ticket numbers will need to be matched with the W 680 results.

Winners should submit their W-680 tickets at the Kerala lottery office. Along with the W-680 lottery ticket, an ID proof also needs to be submitted at the office so that the verification process can be done. The process needs to be finished within a period of 30 days from the date of Win-Win W-680 result announcement. If it is not done within the given time limit, the prize money cannot be claimed.

