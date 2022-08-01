Kerala lottery 2022: Win-Win W-679 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Lottery prize winners are required to match their winning Win-Win W-679 ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery department’s office within 30 days from the date on which the results are published

The results for the Win-Win W-679 lottery draw will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 1 August. The Win-Win draw results will be declared on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The official results of the Win-Win W-679 lottery will be announced from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the lottery draw participants, the Win-Win W-679 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Win-Win W-679 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Win-Win W-679 first prize winner is entitled to get an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be getting an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. A lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the W-679 prize money won.

Here is how to claim the Win-Win W-679 prize money:

Lottery prize winners are required to match their winning Win-Win W-679 ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery department’s office within 30 days from the date on which the results are published.

The Win-Win W-679 winners should ensure that winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If the ticket gets damaged, the W-679 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When the winners visit the lottery office to claim the prize money, they are required to carry along a valid identification card, with two passport-sized photographs, for verifying their identity.

Participants who get a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Win-Win W-679 draw will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department’s office. Individuals who receive a prize money of less than Rs 5,000 can go and claim the prize amount at any authorised lottery shop in the state.

