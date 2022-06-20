Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W 673 draw results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Once the lottery results are announced, ticket holders can check their winning ticket number against the Win Win results published by the lottery department. Winners need to take their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money

The Kerala Lottery department will declare the results of the Win Win W 673 draw today, 20 June at 3 pm. Ticket holders can check the lottery results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery draw for Win Win W 673 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The detailed W 673 result will be announced from 4 pm onwards. To make it convenient, results of the lottery draw will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

First prize winner of Win Win W 673 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The winner of the second prize will receive a sum of Rs 5 lakh and the third-place winner will get Rs 1 lakh. Ticket holders should note that a state lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent with an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the amount won by the participants.

Steps to claim check result:

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Click on the link for Win Win W 673 results.

Step 3: The results will appear on your screen.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Once the lottery results are announced, ticket holders can check their winning ticket number against the Win Win results published by the lottery department. Winners need to take their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to claim the prize money.

Winning ticket holders are also requested to carry a valid identification proof to the lottery office for the verification process. This whole process needs to be completed within 30 days of the lottery announcement; otherwise the winner won’t be able to claim the prize amount.

Ticket holders who win a prize of more than Rs 5,000 have to undergo a mandatory verification process. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from any authorized lottery shop in the state.

