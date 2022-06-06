Kerala lottery 2022: Win-Win W 671 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
Winners should note that when they are visiting the lottery office to collect the prize money, they should carry a valid identification card along with two passport-sized photographs for the purpose of verification
The Kerala Lottery Department will release the Win-Win W 671 draw results at 3 pm today, 6 June. The Win-Win W 671 lottery results will be announced on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.
Winners need to note that the detailed results of the Win-Win W 671 lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. In order to make it easy for the ticket holders, the Win-Win W 671 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Win-Win W 671 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.
The Win-Win W 671 first prize winner will get a prize of Rs 75 lakh. The second and the third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.
Individuals need to note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent is applicable on the prize money won.
Here is how to claim the Win-Win W 671 prize money:
Winners of the W-671 lottery draw should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The W-671 prize winners should submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the result announcement.
Winners should make sure that their winning tickets are in a good condition and are not submitted. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the Win-Win W 671 prize money cannot be claimed by the individual.
Individuals who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Win-Win W 671 draw will be required to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office while those who win a prize of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount at an authorized lottery outlet in the state.
