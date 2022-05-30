Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W 670 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Those who win will be required to carry a valid identification card and their passport-size photographs when they visit the lottery office to claim the prize money

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Win Win Kerala Lottery W 670 draw at 3 pm today, 30 May. The Win Win Kerala Lottery W 670 results can be checked on the official website of the Kerala lottery department. The detailed results of the lottery draw will be available from 4 pm onwards on the website.

The Win Win Kerala Lottery W 670 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the Win Win Kerala Lottery W 670 will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winner of the first prize will receive an amount of Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prize winner of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Winners should note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the Win Win Kerala Lottery W 670 prize amount won.

How to check the lottery draw results?

Step 1: Visit the Kerala lottery department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Go to Win Win Kerala Lottery W 670 lottery results link

Step 3: The lottery draw results will then be appearing on the screen

Step 4: Ticket holders will then be required to match their respective ticket numbers with the results announced.

Here’s how to claim the Win Win Kerala Lottery W 670 prize money:

After the lottery draw results are announced, W 670 ticket holders will have to match their numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Win Win Kerala Lottery W 670 lottery draw will then be required to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the announcement of the result. Winners need to note that the winning lottery tickets should be in good condition and not be damaged. If the lottery tickets are found to be damaged, then the winner will not be able to claim the prize money.

Those who win will be required to carry a valid identification card and their passport-size photographs when they visit the lottery office to claim the prize money.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in W 670 lottery will be required to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery department office. Individuals who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.