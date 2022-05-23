Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W 669 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Winning ticket holders will then be required to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the winning lottery ticket, a valid identity proof is also required to be submitted at the office for the process of verification

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will release the results of the Win-Win W 669 draw today, 22 May. Those who have a ticket can check the draw results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the W 669 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Win-Win W 669 lottery will be out at 3 pm while detailed results of the same will be published on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the Win-Win W 669 lottery will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively.

It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent Lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the prize money that the winners will get.

The lottery draw for W-669 will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Here are the steps to check Win-Win W 669 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and go to Win-Win W 669 lottery results link given on the official portal

Step 3: After clicking on the link, the W-669 lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the results published either from the official website or the Kerala Government Gazette

Here are the steps to claim the Win-Win W 669 prize money:

Winning ticket holders will then be required to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the winning lottery ticket, a valid identity proof is also required to be submitted at the office for the process of verification.

The verification process will then have to be completed within a time period of 30 days from the date of W 669 result announcement. If the verification is not completed within this time, the Win-Win W 669 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

Those individuals who win more than Rs 5,000 will have to go through a verification process at the lottery office in Kerala. While, those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from a local lottery outlet in the state.

