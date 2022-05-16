Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W 668 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Winners will have to submit their ticket numbers at any respective bank or the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize money. While visiting the bank/lottery office, they have to take along with them a valid ID proof - Voter Card or Aadhaar Card

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the draw results of Win-Win W 668 today, 16 May. The results will be released on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. The lottery draw will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction under the inspection of two experienced judges.

A detailed result of the Win-Win W 668 lottery will also be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it convenient for lottery ticket holders, the Win-Win W 668 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Win-Win W 668 lottery will take home an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will receive a sum of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. Winners should note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable to the prize amount.

How to claim the prize?

Soon after the declaration of the draw, ticket holders are requested to check their winning ticket numbers against the result PDF issued on the official website as well as the list published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners will then have to submit their ticket numbers at any respective bank or the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize money. While visiting the bank/lottery office, they have to take along with them a valid ID proof - Voter Card or Aadhaar Card.

Those claiming the prize, need to surrender the ticket within 30 days of the declaration of result. Without completing the verification process, winners cannot claim their prize money.

Those winning more than Rs 5000 will have to go through a verification process while those winning less than Rs 5000 can easily claim the prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state.

