Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W 667 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Winning ticket holders should note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable to the prize amount being won

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the Win Win W 667 draw results at 3 pm today, 9 May. Ticket holders can check the results by visiting the official website keralalotteryresult.net. Detailed results of the W 667 lottery will also be available from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the Win Win W 667 lottery will take home Rs 75 lakh, whereas the second and third prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The lottery department is also giving away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain lucky winners.

The lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of experienced judges. For better convenience for lottery ticket holders, the Win Win W 667 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winning ticket holders should note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable to the prize amount being won.

How to claim the prize?

After the announcement of the result, lottery winners are requested to verify their winning ticket numbers by matching them with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Following this, the tickets need to be submitted within a span of 30 days. Also, the W 667 lottery tickets need to be in good condition and free from damage. Winning ticket holders cannot claim the prize money if the lottery tickets are found to be damaged.

Furthermore, the winners of the Win Win W 667 lottery are advised to carry a valid identification card along with two passport-sized photographs while visiting the lottery office.

Those winning a prize of Rs 5,000 or more will have to verify their credentials at the Kerala lottery office in the capital. While those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from any authorised local lottery shop in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.