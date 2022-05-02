Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win W 666 result to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

For the convenience of the ticket holders, the Win-Win W 666 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Win-Win W 666 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 2 May. Ticket holders can check the lottery results by visiting the official website of the Kerala lottery department. The detailed results will be announced from 4 pm onwards on the website.

The Win-Win W 666 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the Win-Win W 666 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winner of the first prize will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery tax commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the Win-Win prize amount won.

Steps to check lottery results:

Visit the Kerala lottery department’s official website

Click on Win-Win W 666 lottery results link

The draw results will then appear on the screen

Ticket holders are required match their respective ticket numbers with the winning results

Here’s how to claim the Win-Win W 666 prize money:

After the lottery draw results are announced, W 666 ticket holders are required to match their numbers with the ones published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Win-Win W 666 lottery draw will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the date of result announcement. The winners need to note that the winning tickets should be in good condition and not damaged. If the tickets are found to be damaged, then the prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

While visiting the lottery office to claim the prize, winners will be required to carry a valid identification card along with passport-size photographs.

Those who have won a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the W 666 lottery will be required to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

