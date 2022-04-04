Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W-662 results to be out by 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Win Win W-662 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Win Win W-662 lottery today, 4 April at 3 pm. The results can be found at keralalotteryresult.net, the official website of the lottery department.

While live results will be announced at 3 pm, detailed results will be available starting 4 pm. The results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The Win Win W-662 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

Check out the enticing prize money offered by the lottery department:

- The first prize of Win Win W-662 lottery is Rs 75 lakh.

- The second prize holder will get Rs 5 lakh.

- The third prize of the lottery is Rs 1 lakh.

How to check the Win Win W-662 results? Get instructions here:

- For the first step, go to keralalotteryresults.net.

- Next, search for Win Win W-662 results link and tap on it.

- After clicking on the link, the lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

- Finally, compare your ticket numbers to the winning numbers to see if you've won anything.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Following the announcement of the Win Win W 660 lottery results on the official website or in the Kerala Government Gazette, winning ticket holders must surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders must carry a valid identification proof along with them to the lottery office in order to initiate the process of verification. It is critical that the verification process be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the results, or else the prize money will be forfeited.