Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W-662 results to be out by 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh
The Win Win W-662 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.
The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the result of the Win Win W-662 lottery today, 4 April at 3 pm. The results can be found at keralalotteryresult.net, the official website of the lottery department.
While live results will be announced at 3 pm, detailed results will be available starting 4 pm. The results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The Win Win W-662 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.
Check out the enticing prize money offered by the lottery department:
- The first prize of Win Win W-662 lottery is Rs 75 lakh.
- The second prize holder will get Rs 5 lakh.
- The third prize of the lottery is Rs 1 lakh.
How to check the Win Win W-662 results? Get instructions here:
- For the first step, go to keralalotteryresults.net.
- Next, search for Win Win W-662 results link and tap on it.
- After clicking on the link, the lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
- Finally, compare your ticket numbers to the winning numbers to see if you've won anything.
Here’s how to claim the prize money:
Following the announcement of the Win Win W 660 lottery results on the official website or in the Kerala Government Gazette, winning ticket holders must surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket holders must carry a valid identification proof along with them to the lottery office in order to initiate the process of verification. It is critical that the verification process be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the results, or else the prize money will be forfeited.
Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme managed by the government of Kerala. It is the first of its type in India, having been established in 1967 under the state government's lottery department.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-542 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
The live result of AK-542 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while the detailed result of the same will be available on the official website at 4 pm
Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 543 results out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh
The live results for Karunya KR 543 lottery will be declared at 3 pm, while the detailed results would be available from 4:30 pm today.
Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 413 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh
The draw for KN 413 will be taken place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the inspection of two experienced judges.