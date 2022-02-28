Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W-657 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Lottery ticket holders should note that once the result of Win Win W-657 lottery is declared, they should match their ticket numbers with the winning numbers published in Kerala Government Gazette

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results of Win Win W-657 lottery today, 28 February. Ticket holders can check their results through the official website of the department - keralalotteryresult.net .

The live results will be announced at 3 pm and the detailed results shall be declared at 4 pm. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the state lottery department will also publish the results of W-657 in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The lottery draw will be conducted at in Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan.

The first prize of Win Win W-657 draw is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh and the third prize of W-657 is Rs 1 lakh. The lottery department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some lottery holders.

Lottery ticket holders should note that once the result of Win Win W-657 lottery is declared, they should match their ticket numbers with the winning numbers published in Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders may then visit the Kerala Lottery Office and submit their respective lottery tickets. Valid identification proof like voter ID or Aadhar Card also needs to be produced for verification purposes.

The verification process must be completed within 30 days of the result declaration of W-657, failing which, prize money cannot be claimed.

Winners of Win Win W-657 lottery who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 may collect their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the W-657 draw need to go through the verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office.

The Kerala Lottery Department, which is India’s first-ever lottery department, was established in 1967. It conducts seven weekly lotteries along with six bumper lotteries. The seven weekly lotteries conducted are Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, Win-Win, Dhanasree, Prateeksha, Akshaya, and Pournami.

