Kerala lottery 2022: Win Win W-654 draw results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The lottery department in Kerala will conduct the lucky draw for Win Win W-654 today, 7 February. The draw will take place at 3:00 pm at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. It will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

Following the announcement, the ticket holders can check the Kerala Lottery-result by visiting the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed results of the Win Win W-654 lottery can be cross-checked on the official website from 4:00 pm onwards.

Ticket holders should note that the winner of the first prize will take home Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh. The lottery department will give the winner of third prize Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to a few lucky winners.

Check below steps to download Win Win W-654 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on the Win Win W-654 lottery result link, available on the homepage

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the result of the Win Win W-654 lottery will be displayed on the screen

For better convenience, result of the Win Win W-654 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

How to claim the prize?

After checking the result on the official website and Gazette, the winners need to surrender their lucky tickets to the office of the Kerala lottery department.

They will need to carry a valid identity proof such as voter ID or Aadhaar card in order to process the verification while reporting to the office.

Those winners who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money at any licenced lottery shop in Kerala, while, those who have won more than Rs 5,000 are advised to go through a verification process to claim their prize amount.

