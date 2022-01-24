Kerala Lottery 2022: Win Win W-652 draw results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The first prize of Win Win W-652 lottery is Rs 75 Lakh, the second prize is Rs 5 lakh whereas the third prize winner will take home a sum of Rs 1 lakh

Results for the Win Win W-652 lottery will be announced today, 24 January at 3 pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Ticket holders may check the result on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

While live results for the Win-Win W-652 lottery will be declared at 3 pm, detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. Results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The fourth winner will receive Rs 5000, the fifth will get Rs 2000, the sixth shall receive Rs 1000, the seventh winner will get Rs 500 and the eighth prize winner will take home Rs 100.

A consolation prize of Rs 8000 will also be given to certain lucky W-652 ticket holders.

Here is how to claim the Win Win W-652 lottery prize money:

Once the result is declared, ticket holders may thoroughly match their ticket numbers released on the website or in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders of Win Win W-652 lottery will have to surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Department Office situated in Thiruvananthapuram.

A valid identification proof also needs to be carried to the office in order to initiate the verification process for claiming the prize money. The process of verification must be completed within 30 days of result declaration, failing which, winners will not be able to claim their prize money.

Those winning ticket holders who have bagged Rs 5,000 or less in the Win Win W-652 draw may collect their prize money from any authorised lottery shop in the state of Kerala without undergoing the process of verification.

Those who have won more than Rs 5000 need to claim their money from the Kerala State lottery department office and have to undergo a verification procedure to avail their prize money.

The Kerala lottery department was established in 1967 and the department now rolls out six bumper lotteries along with seven weekly lotteries namely Akshaya, Prateeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Pournami and Karunya.

