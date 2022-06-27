Kerala Lottery 2022: Win-Win Lottery W 674 results to be out at 3pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Prize winners will be required to verify their winning ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their lottery tickets within 30 days of announcement of results. The winning tickets of the Kerala lottery should be in good condition and damage free

The Kerala lottery Win-Win Lottery W 674 live results will be out at 3 pm today, 27 June, making it a fortuitous day for some. The W 674 draw results will be available on the Kerala lottery department's official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

Detailed results of the Win-Win Lottery W 674 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. The Win-Win Lottery W 674 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders. The lottery draw for Win-Win Lottery W 674 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

What is the prize money for Win-Win Lottery W 674?

The first prize winner of the W 674 lottery will get Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of the lottery will receive Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners of the W 674 will be given Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively. The sixth prize winner will get Rs 1000, the seventh price of Rs. 500 will also be given along with an eighth prize of Rs 100. In addition, certain lucky W 674 winners will be receiving a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 from the lottery department.

Prize winners will be required to verify their winning ticket numbers with those published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their lottery tickets within 30 days of announcement of results. The winning tickets of the Kerala lottery should be in good condition and damage free. The prize money will not be given to the winner if the lottery ticket is damaged. The winners must carry with themselves a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs as they visit the lottery office to claim their prize money.

Ticket holders who have won a prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will be required to go through the process of identity verification at the Kerala lottery office. However, people who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.

